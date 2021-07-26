2022 Tennessee C Felix Okpara Commits To Ohio State Basketball Program

The native of Nigeria took an official visit with the Buckeyes in mid-June.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program landed a commitment on Monday afternoon from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy four-star center Felix Okpara.

The 6-foot-11 and 210-pound Okpara, a native of Nigeria who moved to the United States three years ago, is considered the ninth-best center and No. 47 prospect overall in the class of 2022. He averaged 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during his junior season with the Hawks.

Okpara landed an offer from head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Jake Diebler in May and was one of a handful of big men to take an official visit with the Buckeyes in June. He ultimately chose Ohio State over the likes of Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt.

Okpara now becomes the fourth member of the Buckeyes' 2022 recruiting class, joining Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star point guard Bruce Thornton; Youngstown (N.Y) Lewiston Porter Senior four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr.; and Cincinnati Princeton three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman.

Altogether, they now give Ohio State the top-rated class in the country, surpassing second-ranked North Carolina. It's also the highest-rated class of Holtmann's tenure.

