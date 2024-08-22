Ohio State Could Still Land Intriguing 2025 Offensive Lineman
It is safe to say that the Ohio State Buckeyes fanbase is growing increasingly frustrated with offensive line coach Justin Frye. Not only did his unit have a down year last season, but there have been several big misses on the recruiting trail.
Although not everything would be forgiven with one commitment, there is an opportunity for a little redemption on Saturday.
Four-star offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden is scheduled to officially announce his commitment and the Buckeyes seem to be the leader.
The 6'5", 300-pound recruit recently rated his visit from June when speaking with Bucknuts.
"I don't want to give it a 10, that's too cliche," stated McFadden. "So I'll say 9. But Ohio State's my leader. I feel good about Ohio State and they feel good about me."
McFadden is choosing between the Buckeyes, Maryland Terrapins, South Carolina Gamecocks and Colorado Buffaloes.
With things appearing to trend in the direction of Ohio State, this could be a good sign. Despite not being the high-profile recruit that David Sanders Jr. was and is, McFadden offers versatility. He played at left tackle during his junior season of high school football, but has the potential to play inside as well.
At the moment, he is the No. 29 interior offensive lineman on 247 Sports composite rankings and the No. 31 interior offensive lineman on On3's industry rankings.
If the Buckeyes do end up securing a commitment from McFadden on the 24th, he will be the third offensive line commitment in the 2025 class.
Frye and the Buckeyes need this one.