Seven Future Buckeyes Named Preseason All-Americans by MaxPreps

Adam Prescott

Plenty of future Buckeyes have graced the annual MaxPreps Preseason All-America Team, recognizing the top high school football seniors across the country.

A total of 64 players made the list and seven of those are currently committed to Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class. Running back TreVeyon Henderson led the way Monday afternoon with a spot on the heralded “Top-10 Players” list, but many other OSU commits garnered status on either the first or second team.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE:

QB – Kyle McCord (Philadelphia, Pa.)

RB – TreVeyon Henderson (Hopewell, Va.)

WR – Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa.)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE:

DE – Jack Sawyer (Pickerington, Ohio)

DB – Jakailin Johnson (St. Louis, Mo.)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE:

OL – Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE:

DL – Tunmise Adeleye (Bradenton, Fla.)

SUMMARY: McCord has been on the All-American teams each of the past three seasons for his grade level, recently delivered an impressive showing at the Elite 11 Camp, and is looking to lead St. Joseph’s Prep to a third state title with his top aerial threat Harrison Jr. Henderson racked up over 3,000 all-purpose yards last year and is widely regarded as the top RB in his class

Johnson recently helped lead De Smet High School to its first state title in nearly 15 years while the do-it-all Sawyer had 16.5 sacks off the edge and then another 15 TD’ playing quarterback. He is also a strong basketball player…

Jackson is one of the top guards in the country while the 6-3, 240-pound Adeleye is a horse in the trenches for powerhouse IMG Academy.

MORE POSSIBLE BUCKEYES: Other prime prospects for Ohio State, that are currently uncommitted, to make the MaxPreps list include defensive linemen J.T. Tuimoloau and Tywone Malone, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and offensive tackle Tristan Leigh.

In total, 19 different states were represented on the squad (SEE HERE) along with the District of Columbia. All players are entering their senior season.

