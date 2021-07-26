Ohio State Has No. 1 Class In Football, Basketball For 2022 Recruiting Cycle

Felix Okpara’s pledge pushed the basketball program to the top of the 247Sports team rankings.

Led by No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers and two other five-star prospects in cornerback Jaheim Singletary and linebacker C.J. Hicks, the Ohio State football program currently boasts the nation’s top-rated recruiting class for the 2022 cycle.

Not to be outdone, however, the Buckeyes men’s basketball program landed a commitment on Monday afternoon from Chattanooga (Tenn.) Hamilton Heights Christian Academy four-star center Felix Okpara and now sits atop the 247Sports team rankings, as well.

Okpara, who at No. 47 overall is the highest-rated center to pick Ohio State since B.J. Mullens in 2008, joins Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star point guard Bruce Thornton; Youngstown (N.Y) Lewiston Porter Senior four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr.; and Cincinnati Princeton three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman as members of the Buckeyes’ 2022 haul.

Thornton is considered by the network to be the No. 23 prospect overall, while Gayle and Hardman check in at No. 46 and No. 201 overall, respectively. Together, four helped Ohio State jump North Carolina for the No. 1 class in the country.

The Tar Heels, by comparison, hold commitments from Gary (Ind.) West Side five-star center Jalen Washington; Menomonee Falls, Wis., four-star point guard Seth Trimble; and Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain three-star center Will Shaver.

