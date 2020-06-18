Recruiting: Ohio State Offers Another Top DE in 2022 Prospect Khurtiss Perry

The Ohio State football program has become a factory for standout defensive ends in recent years, and the Buckeyes are looking to continue that trend with the recruitment of class of 2022 target Khurtiss Perry (Montgomery, Ala. / Park Crossing).

OSU recently extended an offer to the 6-2, 260-pound junior-to-be in high school, who announced it via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. He is currently the No. 45 player nationally by 247Sports and fourth at the strong-side position.

Perry has unsurprisingly garnered more than 20 college offers just halfway through high school, assembling a list that features the likes of Alabama, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida, Auburn, Georgia and many others.

The Buckeyes have produced a slew of recent stars behind the tutelage of defensive line coach Larry Johnson, most notably top NFL draft picks Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young. Local central Ohio products Zach Harrison (Lewis Center) and Jonathon Cooper (Gahanna) appear to be next in line while the potential in recruiting has also been exciting.

Incoming 2020 freshmen Ty Hamilton, Darrion Henry and Jacolbe Cowan were all early-enrollees that could still seemingly end up at either tackle or end, depending on depth. The 2021 class already has commitments from a pair of top-10 players at the position in Jack Sawyer (5) and Tunmise Adeleye (7), and that list could become even more eye-popping should No. 1-ranked J.T. Tuimoloau also choose OSU.

Add the possibility of Khurtiss Perry among others into the mix for 2022, and Ohio State doesn’t appear to be slowing down off the edge anytime soon.

The Buckeyes have now offered a combined nine defensive ends for the class of 2022, categorized into strong or weak-side projections. Philadelphia’s Enai White, currently the top-ranked player at the position, has also received an offer from OSU.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!