2022 Las Vegas Safety Zion Branch Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman four-star safety Zion Branch announced on Wednesday that he’ll take an official visit to Ohio State on June 4-6, which is shaping up to be a massive recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes.

This will mark the first time on campus for the 6-foot-3 and 190-pound Branch, who is considered the third-best safety and No. 54 prospect overall in the class of 2022. He landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes during a virtual visit last May and has eagerly awaited for the dead period to come to an end.

Branch will be joined in Columbus that weekend by all 11 of Ohio State’s commitments, as well as severally priority targets, including Altoona (Iowa) Southeast Polk four-star safety Xavier Nwankpa. That’s particularly notable given Nwankpa and Branch are the top two safeties on the Buckeyes’ board.

Branch has also locked in official visits to USC on June 18-20 and Oregon on June 25-27, which suggests a decision may soon follow. Whether or not he chooses Ohio State could ultimately depend on if the Buckeyes want to take one or two safeties this cycle, as well as what happens with Nwankpa following his visit.

If for some reason the staff strikes out with both, other names to keep in mind include Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon four-star Kamari Ramsey; Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian four-star Cristian Driver; Orlando Evans four-star Markeith Williams; and Buford, Ga., three-star Jake Pope.

