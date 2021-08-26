2022 Ohio State WR Commit Kyion Grayes Suffers Elbow Injury

Grayes is hopeful he’ll be able to return to the field midway through his senior year.

According to a report from Sports360AZ, Ohio State four-star wide receiver commit Kyion Grayes suffered a dislocated elbow in a preseason scrimmage on Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-1 and 170-pound Grayes, who is considered the 13th-best wide receiver and No. 99 prospect overall in the class of 2022, is coming off a junior season in which he caught 28 passes for 556 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead Chandler, Ariz., to the state title.

While the report initially suggested Grayes might be out for the season, he expressed optimism that he’ll be able to play for the Wolves again this season. Recovery time on a dislocated elbow is, after all, typically 3-6 weeks.

If that’s the case, Grayes could be back in action as early as mid-September and certainly by mid-October. Either way, it would be in time to make a run at and cap his high school career with another state championship.

