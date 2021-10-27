    • October 27, 2021
    Building The Buckeyes Talks Avery Henry, Earnest Greene And Kam Dewberry

    Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.
    Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

    In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss Avery Henry’s recent commitment and the looming visits from Earnest Greene and Kam Dewberry.

    You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

