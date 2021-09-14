Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State's Pursuit Of Christen Miller, Kye Stokes' Visit And More

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building the Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses the atmosphere at Ohio Stadium during Saturday’s loss to Oregon, Christen Miller and Aamil Wagner’s official visits, the Buckeyes’ pursuit of quarterbacks Drew Allar and Jadyn Davis, safety commit Kye Stokes’ upcoming visit and more.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

