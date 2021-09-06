Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State's Pursuit Of Caden Curry, Earnest Greene And Drew Allar

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building the Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses the official visitors set to attend the Sept. 11 game against Oregon, the Buckeyes’ top targets along the defensive line, whether Ohio State or Oklahoma deserves to use #CHO23N, the battle with Notre Dame for Sonny Styles and Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes’ pursuit of Penn State quarterback commit Drew Allar and more.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” where you like to listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

