Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss recent commitments from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage running back Mark Fletcher, Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch wide receiver Bryson Rodgers and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton cornerback Dijon Johnson, as well as the Buckeyes’ pursuit of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy wide receiver Carnell Tate and Fletcher's teammate at American Heritage and with the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team, wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to click the subscribe or follow button so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

