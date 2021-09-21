Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi’s Georgia Visit, How USC Firing Clay Helton Impacts Ohio State And More

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building the Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses wide receiver commit Kojo Antwi’s visit to Georgia, how USC firing Clay Helton impacts Ohio State, the Buckeyes’ renewed interest in offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, the staff’s potential recruitment of quarterback Arch Manning and much more.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

