Building The Buckeyes Discusses Omari Abor, Carson Hinzman, Hero Kanu And More

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss the recent commitments of defensive end Omari Abor, offensive guard Carson Hinzman and defensive tackle Hero Kanu in the class of 2022 and safety Cedrick Hawkins in the class of 2023, as well as the impact new offensive line coach Justin Frye will have on recruiting.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

