Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, Ohio State's 2023 Class And More

    Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.
    Author:

    Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

    In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss the recent commitment from Pickerington (Ohio) Central safety Sonny Styles, Ohio State’s 2023 class outlook and more.

    You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

    -----

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    Read More

    OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

    Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

    Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

    Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Named Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

    Ohio State Freshman OL Ben Christman Loses Black Stripe

    Ohio State Remains At No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    10. C.J. Hicks and Sonny Styles
    Recruiting

    Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, Ohio State's 2023 Class

    1 minute ago
    40. Jack Miller
    Football

    OVI Charge Against Ohio State QB Jack Miller Reduced To Reckless Operation

    49 minutes ago
    85. Nicholas Petit-Frere
    Football

    Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere Named Outland Trophy Semifinalist

    13 hours ago
    Jameson Williams
    Football

    Alabama WR Jameson Williams Says Ohio State Fans Have "Disowned" Him

    16 hours ago
    Kyle Young
    Basketball

    Ohio State F Kyle Young Feeling “100 Percent” After Dealing With Vestibular Dysfunction

    19 hours ago
    28. TreVeyon Henderson
    Football

    Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson Named Doak Walker Award Semifinalist

    23 hours ago
    97. Ben Christman
    Football

    Ohio State Freshman OL Ben Christman Loses Black Stripe

    Nov 17, 2021
    11. Ohio State Helmet
    Football

    Ohio State Remains At No. 4 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    Nov 16, 2021