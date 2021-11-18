Building The Buckeyes Discusses Sonny Styles' Commitment, Ohio State's 2023 Class

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia to discuss the recent commitment from Pickerington (Ohio) Central safety Sonny Styles, Ohio State’s 2023 class outlook and more.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

