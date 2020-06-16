Ohio State Basketball Prioritizing Four-Star Dallan Coleman

Ohio State has recently become involved with four-star prospect Dallan Coleman down in Florida, as the Buckeyes are now one of five schools listed by 247Sports as “prioritizing” the sizeable 6-6, 200-pound shooting guard.

Coleman, a class of 2021 prospect from Callahan, Fla. (West Nassau County), has new attention coming in recently from high major programs. He is currently rated 33rd by ESPN, 46th by Rivals and 48th in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Nicknamed “Deebo,” Coleman rattled off the likes of Memphis, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Ole Miss when discussing the most interest as of late.

“They need a guard that can come in and help them from the start,” Coleman told 247Sports regarding the Buckeyes, when asked to briefly elaborate on pitches from those primary schools.

OSU offered Coleman right before the start of June. However, the Florida native hasn’t been able to visit campus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, per NCAA rules, can’t venture on any in-person trips through the end of July.

Coleman, who also has offers from Florida and Florida State while garnering interest from multiple others in ACC territory, told 247 that he will be trimming his list across the ensuing months and progress towards a commitment.

Ohio State already has a pair of 2021 commits in combo guard Meechie Johnson (Garfield Heights, Ohio) and Kalen Etzler (Convoy, Ohio). Johnson is currently situated No. 44 in the ESPN Top 100 list.

Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes are also trying to keep pace for a handful of other big-time targets ranked inside the top 30, seemingly in the relative mix for players such as:

SG: Trevor Keels (Fairfax, Va. – ESPN Rank 14)

SF: Kendall Brown (Wichita, Kan. – ESPN Rank 16)

C: Efton Reid (Richmond, Va. – ESPN Rank 17)

C: Charles Bediako (Willoughby, Ohio – ESPN Rank 25)

SG: Malaki Branham (Akron, Ohio – ESPN Rank 27)

