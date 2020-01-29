BuckeyeMaven
Ohio State Recruits Moving Up, Down Latest Rankings

Bruce Hooley

One of the famous Woody Hayes bromides Ohio State fans regurgitate is, "You're either getting better or you're getting worse."

Well, you can't blame Woody for saying that in his era, which pre-dated recruiting rankings.

Ohio State's recruiting class is both getting better and getting worse, depending on which analyst you consult.

Rivals updated rankings downgraded six OSU signees, kept one in the same spot and moved another up.

One of the players Rivals moved down -- quarterback C.J. Stroud -- moved from a four-star to a five-star in the opinion of 247 Sports.

Confused?

That's how the futures market works with college football talent.

You are what others say you are, and what they say you are depends upon which country club will have you.

Country club?

Don't you mean, which program will have you?

Well, have you seen the top college football practice facilities lately?

The juice bars, game rooms, cryogenic chambers, underwater treadmills and other ornate amenities rival the pampering at any high-end beauty spa or golf club will have you.

The indisputably good news for OSU is that defensive back Cameron Martinez reaffirmed his pledge to sign with the Buckeyes next Wednesday after a home visit Tuesday from head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

Here are the highlights of the latest Rivals rankings for OSU's signees:

No. 20, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (previously No. 32)

No. 43, LB Cody Simon (previously No. 43)

No. 14 WR Julian Fleming (previously No. 22)

No. 21 T Paris Johnson Jr. (previously No. 7)

No. 51 QB C.J. Stroud (previously No. 41)

No. 57 WR Gee Scott (previously No. 36)

No. 58 WR Mookie Cooper (previously No. 50)

No. 89 LB Kourt Williams (previously No. 87).

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook at @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.

