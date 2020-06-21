Ohio State rival Michigan picked up its seventh ESPN Top 300 recruit over the weekend, securing a commitment from four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville out of Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Saguaro High School standout chose the Wolverines over more than 20 other schools, helping bump Michigan into the sixth spot amongst the composite team rankings for the 2021 class.

Somerville, coming in at 6-1 and roughly 235 pounds, received an offer from UM back in January and ended up choosing the Maize and Blue from his top-eight list. That grouping also included Georgia, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Washington, Utah and New Mexico.

Somerville plays at the same high school as recent Ohio State commit Denzel Burke, an athlete/defensive back who chose the Buckeyes in late May. Somerville’s commitment video on Twitter had more than 122,000 views by Sunday morning.

Michigan now has 18 total commits for the 2021 class, including eight four-star prospects after Somerville’s decision. The Wolverine’s lone five-star recruit is quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was recently invited to attend the Elite 11 camp along with Buckeye commit Kyle McCord.

Michigan went 9-4 overall last season under head coach Jim Harbaugh, standing 9-2 before culminating losses to Ohio State (56-27) and Alabama (35-16) in the Citrus Bowl. OSU is scheduled to host its arch rival this season come Saturday, November 28 in Columbus.

The Wolverines now have seven commits in the ESPN Top 300… while Ohio State holds 15.

