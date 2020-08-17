SI.com
Reid Carrico Named to SI All-American List of Top 10 Linebacker Prospects

Adam Prescott

An elite commit for Ohio State graced the SI All-American Top 10 “Watch List” for linebackers Monday afternoon, unveiled as usual by John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II.

Inside linebacker Reid Carrico (Ironton, Ohio/Ironton) earned the No. 8 spot on the talented positional list, which continues seeing future Buckeyes. He committed to Ohio State in the fall of 2019.

See below for the entire group of top linebacker prospects in the class of 2021, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. Smael Mondon – Uncommitted

2. Xavian Sorey – Uncommitted

3. Raesjon Davis – LSU

4. Terrence Lewis – Tennessee

5. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

6. Barrett Carter – Clemson

7. Julien Simon – USC

8. Reid Carrico – Ohio State

9. Jaraye Williams – Louisville

10. Jamon Dumas-Johnson - Georgia

FULL SI ALL-AMERICAN STORY

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Carrico has broad shoulders and a very athletic lower half, capable of weaving up to press the run but also ranging out to the perimeter with ease. He boasts excellent speed, closing quickness and has been known to arrive with a thump.

Davis, a current LSU commit ranked No. 3 on the above list, has been rumored as a potential flip candidate in recent months. He chose the Tigers on New Year’s Day, but then visited Ohio State’s campus in March and has reportedly maintained contact with linebackers coach Al Washington. While maybe not likely, crazier things have happened than Davis re-opening his recruitment at some point.

Defensive positional lists will finish rolling out this month before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24. The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and will culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

