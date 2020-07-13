BuckeyesNow
Recruiting: Offensive Guard Rocco Spindler Sets Decision Date

Adam Prescott

One of the top offensive lineman in the football recruiting class of 2021 has officially set a date to announce his college decision. Rocco Spindler (Clarkston, Mich.) will reveal his choice come Saturday, August 8.

Spindler, a 6-4 offensive guard weighing roughly 315 pounds, posted hist intentions on social media over the weekend. He had originally hoped to verbally commit this spring before the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic shook everything up.

The Clarkston High School standout will be choosing from a top-five list (made public in May) that includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU and Penn State. Spindler is top-five ranked prospect at his position and also rated one of the top 50-80 players nationally across the board by the major recruiting outlets.

Michigan and Notre Dame have been speculated as the favorites here, although nothing appears to be a certainty at the moment. Ann Arbor is roughly one hour south from his hometown.

Spindler competes at Clarkston High School with another top lineman in the 2021 class, lining up alongside left tackle and recent LSU commit (June 24) Garrett Dellinger. Both have committed to play in the Under Armour All-American Bowl.

Ohio State, LSU and Michigan all currently have top-10 ranked recruiting classes while the Irish and Nittany Lions are looking to make a push upward.

The Buckeyes currently have two offensive lineman secured for the 2021 class in top-rated guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and offensive tackle Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio).

