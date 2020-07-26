A total of 38 high school football players from the state of Ohio have been included on the initial SI All-American “Watch List,” recognizing the top 1,000 prospects in the recruiting class of 2021.

The 38 student-athletes from Ohio are the seventh-most from a single state, coming in behind Florida (142), Texas (129), Georgia (84), California (79), North Carolina (55) and Alabama (44). Following that, Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28) round out the top 10.

Of the 38 standouts, six are currently committed to play for Ohio State while a handful of others are also certainly still in the mix. See below for the group of six verbals along with a hyperlink to their SI All-American player page, which features in-depth evaluations and video highlights.

Jayden Ballard (WR – Massillon/Washington)

Reid Carrico (ILB – Ironton/Ironton)

Ben Christman (OT – Richfield/Revere)

Jaylen Johnson (S – Cincinnati/La Salle)

Mike Hall (DT – Streetsboro/Streetsboro)

Jack Sawyer (DE – Pickerington/North)

Ohio State’s representation would have been seven players, but fellow Cincinnati La Salle cornerback Devonta Smith recently flipped from the Buckeyes and committed to Alabama.

Sawyer is one of the top-ranked prospects, regardless of position, across the entire country. He has been routinely situated within the 1-10 range by all major recruiting outlets.

Positional lists will continue rolling out over the summer before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24. The 1,000 candidates are being narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and culminating with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

