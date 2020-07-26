BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

State of Ohio Lands 38 Football Prospects on SI All-American Watch List

Adam Prescott

A total of 38 high school football players from the state of Ohio have been included on the initial SI All-American “Watch List,” recognizing the top 1,000 prospects in the recruiting class of 2021.

The 38 student-athletes from Ohio are the seventh-most from a single state, coming in behind Florida (142), Texas (129), Georgia (84), California (79), North Carolina (55) and Alabama (44). Following that, Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28) round out the top 10.

Of the 38 standouts, six are currently committed to play for Ohio State while a handful of others are also certainly still in the mix. See below for the group of six verbals along with a hyperlink to their SI All-American player page, which features in-depth evaluations and video highlights.

Jayden Ballard (WR – Massillon/Washington)

Reid Carrico (ILB – Ironton/Ironton)

Ben Christman (OT – Richfield/Revere)

Jaylen Johnson (S – Cincinnati/La Salle)

Mike Hall (DT – Streetsboro/Streetsboro)

Jack Sawyer (DE – Pickerington/North)

Click HERE for the entire list of all 38 players from Ohio.

In-State Commits for Buckeyes' 2021 Recruiting Class

Ohio State’s representation would have been seven players, but fellow Cincinnati La Salle cornerback Devonta Smith recently flipped from the Buckeyes and committed to Alabama.

Sawyer is one of the top-ranked prospects, regardless of position, across the entire country. He has been routinely situated within the 1-10 range by all major recruiting outlets.

Click HERE to see all Ohio State commits/top targets on the SIAA list.

Positional lists will continue rolling out over the summer before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24. The 1,000 candidates are being narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and culminating with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buckeye Breakfast: Damon Arnette Signs Contract, Kaden Saunders to Penn State

Former Buckeye cornerback inks rookie deal with the Raiders and local 2022 wide receiver chooses Nittany Lions.

Adam Prescott

Recruiting: Buckeyes Hold No. 1 Football Class, Rank No. 2 in Basketball

OSU currently features top-two classes in the 2021 cycle for both sports.

Adam Prescott

Top Buckeye Football Championship Moments of the Last 25 Years

The 1997 Rose Bowl, 2015 national title and many more crowning moments!

Eddie Marotta

Big Ten Preseason Roundtable Part 3: Strengths and Weaknesses

Each of the Big Ten publishers on the SI Network share their thoughts on their teams strengths and weaknesses heading into the season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: NCAA Delays Decision on Cancelling Fall Sports

For the time being, the NCAA has decided to hold off on deciding the fate of college sports for now. The Board of Governors will reconvene in two weeks. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Impressive NFL Presence Helps Buckeyes on Recruiting Trail

Buckeyes have the most total NFL Draft selections since 2000.

Tyler Stephen

by

PrincePatt216

Holtmann Displaying Consistent Recruiting Growth for Ohio State Basketball

Buckeyes on pace to have highest-rated class under fourth-year head coach.

Adam Prescott

Impact of Securing Malaki Branham for Ohio State Basketball

How will 2021 shooting guard affect the Buckeyes moving forward?

Adam Prescott

by

Joey44Monty

Justin Fields Appears on Maxwell Award Watch List

Fields is one of the premier quarterbacks in the country and leads one of the top offenses in college football. Read more about why he's been so successful.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Preseason Roundtable Part 2: Each Team's Biggest Question

Each of the nine Big Ten publishers on the SI Network share their perspectives on which questions are most pressing for their teams in 2020 campaign. Read more.

Brendan Gulick