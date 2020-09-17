Big Ten Football: Top Incoming Freshmen Across the League
Adam Prescott
With a Big Ten football season finally happening, programs across the country will now get to see incoming members of 2020 recruiting classes in full uniform for the first time. Some may redshirt or not see the field at all, others may contribute sparingly while a select handful will fly into starring roles sooner than later.
Below is a refresher on some of the top youngsters within the Big Ten that fan bases will likely get familiar with for years to come, including a crop of eight new Buckeyes. Players sorted by national ranking coming out of high school, per the 247Sports composite database.
FIRST TIER:
3. Julian Fleming (Ohio State)
Wide Receiver
Catawissa, Pa.
Position Rank: 1
9. Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)
Offensive Tackle
Cincinnati, Ohio
Position Rank: 1
27. Rakim Jarrett (Maryland)
Wide Receiver
Washington, D.C.
Position Rank: 4
29. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)
Wide Receiver
Rockwall, Texas
Position Rank: 5
36. Curtis Jacobs (Penn State)
Outside Linebacker
Owings Mills, Md.
Position Rank: 3
42. CJ Stroud (Ohio State)
Quarterback
Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
Position Rank: 2
48. Turner Corcoran (Nebraska)
Offensive Tackle
Lawrence, Kan.
Position Rank: 4
66. Gee Scott Jr. (Ohio State)
Wide Receiver
Samammish, Wash.
Position Rank: 10
72. Theo Johnson (Penn State)
Tight End
Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Position Rank: 3
75. Cody Simon (Ohio State)
Inside Linebacker
Jersey City, N.J.
Position Rank: 4
SECOND TIER:
83. Trey Wedig (Wisconsin)
Offensive Tackle
Wales, Wisc.
Position Rank: 7
93. Mookie Cooper (Ohio State)
Wide Receiver
St. Louis, Mo.
Position Rank: 16
102. A.J. Wenning (Michigan)
Wide Receiver
Frankfort, Ill.
Position Rank: 18
104. Jack Nelson (Wisconsin)
Offensive Tackle
Stoughton, Wisc.
Position Rank: 10
108. Luke Wypler (Ohio State)
Center
Montvale, N.J.
Position Rank: 2
112. Zavier Betts (Nebraska)
Wide Receiver
Bellevue, Neb.
Position Rank: 20
113. Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)
Center
Park Ridge, Ill.
Position Rank: 3
123. Braiden McGregor (Michigan)
Defensive End
Port Huron, Mich.
Position Rank: 5
HONORABLE MENTION:
129. Blake Corum (Michigan)
Running Back
Laurel, Md.
Position Rank: 12
133. Keyshawn Greene (Nebraska)
Outside Linebacker
Crawfordsville, Fla.
Position Rank: 8
135. Enzo Jennings (Penn State)
Safety
Oak Park, Mich.
Position Rank: 7
136. Jalen Berger (Wisconsin)
Running Back
Ramsey, N.J.
Position Rank: 15
