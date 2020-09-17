Big Ten Football: Top Incoming Freshmen Across the League

With a Big Ten football season finally happening, programs across the country will now get to see incoming members of 2020 recruiting classes in full uniform for the first time. Some may redshirt or not see the field at all, others may contribute sparingly while a select handful will fly into starring roles sooner than later.

Below is a refresher on some of the top youngsters within the Big Ten that fan bases will likely get familiar with for years to come, including a crop of eight new Buckeyes. Players sorted by national ranking coming out of high school, per the 247Sports composite database.

FIRST TIER:

3. Julian Fleming (Ohio State)

Wide Receiver

Catawissa, Pa.

Position Rank: 1

9. Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

Offensive Tackle

Cincinnati, Ohio

Position Rank: 1

27. Rakim Jarrett (Maryland)

Wide Receiver

Washington, D.C.

Position Rank: 4

29. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State)

Wide Receiver

Rockwall, Texas

Position Rank: 5

36. Curtis Jacobs (Penn State)

Outside Linebacker

Owings Mills, Md.

Position Rank: 3

42. CJ Stroud (Ohio State)

Quarterback

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Position Rank: 2

48. Turner Corcoran (Nebraska)

Offensive Tackle

Lawrence, Kan.

Position Rank: 4

66. Gee Scott Jr. (Ohio State)

Wide Receiver

Samammish, Wash.

Position Rank: 10

72. Theo Johnson (Penn State)

Tight End

Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Position Rank: 3

75. Cody Simon (Ohio State)

Inside Linebacker

Jersey City, N.J.

Position Rank: 4

SECOND TIER:

83. Trey Wedig (Wisconsin)

Offensive Tackle

Wales, Wisc.

Position Rank: 7

93. Mookie Cooper (Ohio State)

Wide Receiver

St. Louis, Mo.

Position Rank: 16

102. A.J. Wenning (Michigan)

Wide Receiver

Frankfort, Ill.

Position Rank: 18

104. Jack Nelson (Wisconsin)

Offensive Tackle

Stoughton, Wisc.

Position Rank: 10

108. Luke Wypler (Ohio State)

Center

Montvale, N.J.

Position Rank: 2

112. Zavier Betts (Nebraska)

Wide Receiver

Bellevue, Neb.

Position Rank: 20

113. Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

Center

Park Ridge, Ill.

Position Rank: 3

123. Braiden McGregor (Michigan)

Defensive End

Port Huron, Mich.

Position Rank: 5

HONORABLE MENTION:

129. Blake Corum (Michigan)

Running Back

Laurel, Md.

Position Rank: 12

133. Keyshawn Greene (Nebraska)

Outside Linebacker

Crawfordsville, Fla.

Position Rank: 8

135. Enzo Jennings (Penn State)

Safety

Oak Park, Mich.

Position Rank: 7

136. Jalen Berger (Wisconsin)

Running Back

Ramsey, N.J.

Position Rank: 15

