Recruiting: Top Buckeye Offensive Line Targets in 2022 Class

Adam Prescott

With offensive lineman Zen Michalski joining Ohio State's 2021 recruiting class over the weekend, it likely concludes the haul up front for the Buckeyes in this cycle.

Sure... OSU is still among the finalists for elite tackle Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.), but destinations such as LSU, Clemson or Oklahoma are appearing more likely. Assuming he goes elsewhere, that leaves Michalski alongside guards Donovan Jackson and Ben Christman.

It's a smaller pull than other years, such as the six offensive linemen recently acquired in the 2020 class. But, assuming everything balances out, we should expect Ohio State to try and secure a few more in the 2022 cycle... ideally at tackle.

The Buckeyes already have Tegra Tshabola (West Chester, Ohio) locked up for 2022. What other tackle prospects are most likely, most realistic and most preferred to also join? See below as we take all of that into consideration:

1. Blake Miller (6-6, 315)
Strongsville, Ohio / Strongsville

Analysis: Considering recent in-state domination for the Buckeyes, Miller has to assume the top spot here. He has started getting offers from most of the big boys (Clemson, Florida, LSU, etc.), so keeping him home feels like a priority. Lives two hours north of campus.

2. Kiyuanta Goodwin (6-7, 300)
Charlestown, Ind. / Charlestown

Analysis: He dropped roughly 100 pounds between his sophomore and junior seasons. Now, the more defined specimen has attracted close to 40 offers with Alabama right there in the mix. Goodwin is VERY HIGH on the Buckeyes, and they would certainly love to have him.

3. Billy Schrauth (6-5, 285)
Fon Du Lac, Wisc. / St. Mary’s Springs

Analysis: Top 20 at the position and one of the very best in the state. Front-runners for Schrauth (who could end up at guard in college) seem to be all of the classic offensive linemen schools; Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, etc. He has a longstanding relationship with Greg Mattison, whose wife grew up in The Badger State near the Schrauth family.

4. Gunner Givens (6-6, 275)
Daleville, Va. / Lord Botetourt

Analysis: Ohio State was among usual powerhouses on the recent top-12 list for Givens, a nasty player in the trenches who has also contributed at tight end. The heralded, generational prospect is a top-25 player nationally and arguably the best tackle in this class. The Buckeyes offered in August, and fellow Virginia native TreVeyon Henderson is likely helping the cause, but still have work to do and multiple challengers to beat.

5. Zach Rice (6-6, 282)
Lynchburg, Va. / Liberty Christian Academy

Analysis: If Givens isn't the top-ranked tackle for the 2022 cycle, then Rice certainly is. The two are good friends and training partners, living an hour apart, which could create a unique dynamic as the process plays out. Both are almost identical in size/build, and Rice has apparently developed a nice relationship already with Greg Studrawa. Still, more work and many more contenders here.

