WATCH: Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson Extends Lead With Rushing Touchdown
The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense tacked on yet another touchdown to extend the team's lead to 21 after running back TreVeyon Henderson rushes for a 29-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
Despite the rough offensive performance against the Michigan Wolverines in the final regular season game of the 2024 season, the Buckeyes completely flipped the script against the Tennessee Volunteers. Senior quarterback Will Howard kicked off the contest with a huge 37-yard passing touchdown to freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith.
After Ohio State's defense picked up a huge stop on the ensuing drive, the Buckeyes continued the impressive offensive play as Howard connected with senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka for a 40-yard completion. The second drive was capped off with a one-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Quinshon Judkins, making it 14-0.
Henderson helped fuel the Buckeyes' offense this season. The Virginia native tallied 751 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 108 carries during the 2024 regular season. In 2021, he finished the season with 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns. However, the veteran rusher has dealt with injuries throughout his career and has not matched his production since his freshman year.
The Ohio State Buckeyes lead the Tennessee Volunteers 21-0 after one quarter of play. Henderson is up to 32 rushing yards tonight on three carries. His counterpart, Judkins, has five rushes for 15 yards after the first quarter. The winner of tonight's contest will play against the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl on Jan 1.