Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Series Opener Against Northwestern State

The Sooners squandered another fantastic start by Jake Bennett with missed offensive opportunities to extend the lead.

After a strong beginning to the 2022 campaign, Oklahoma returned to action on Friday for the first of a three-game series with the Northwestern State Demons looking to keep the momentum rolling.

Originally set to be played at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, the set of games is taking place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX over the weekend thanks to winter weather pushing the series south.

Unfortunately for Skip Johnson's club, they were unable to find the timely hitting that had been so helpful in previous wins falling to the Demons 4-2 on Friday afternoon.

Getting the start on the hill for the Sooners was opening day starter Jake Bennett, who was fantastic once again working into the seventh without allowing a run and striking out ten.

But, much like his first start where he pitched well, Bennett would have to settle for a no-decision as the Oklahoma offense struggled to give him run support.

It was OU, however, that struck first with designated hitter Blake Robertson connecting on an RBI triple in the third inning to get the Sooners an early 1-0 lead.

That remained the score all the way into the seventh when Demons’ catcher Bo Willis singled up the middle to knot things up at 1-1.

Oklahoma then jumped right back in the lead in the bottom of the inning with left fielder Kendall Pettis drawing a bases loaded walk to make it 2-1.

But, despite having the bases loaded with no outs, the Sooners were unable to add on and would immediately regret it.

Northwestern State responded in the eighth by striking for three runs off of OU relievers Colton Sundloff and Carter Campbell.

Suddenly, Oklahoma found themselves in a 4-2 hole with only six outs to work with - a deficit they were unable to make up.

The Sooners did make things interesting in the ninth with runners on second and third with just one out, but center fielder Tanner Tredaway and catcher Jimmy Crooks couldn't through with the big knock that OU was seemingly looking for all afternoon.

Now at 3-2 on the season, Oklahoma will look to bounce back in the middle game of the three-game set with Northwestern State tomorrow night at 6:30 CT back at Globe Life Field.