Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Open With Win Over Auburn

The Sooners were led by left-hander Jake Bennett who tossed five scoreless innings and shortstop Peyton Graham who hammered a late 2-run home run.

ARLINGTON, TX – After a long offseason, the 2022 college baseball season is officially underway.

For Oklahoma, a big year lies ahead for a program looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign and also hoping to ramp things up with the move to the juggernaut SEC looming.

The Sooners opened the season Friday with a 3-0 victory over Auburn in game one of the three-game State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

Getting the opening day nod on the hill was left-hander Jake Bennett, who enters 2022 with high expectations after a big offseason, in which head coach Skip Johnson said Bennett made massive improvements.

He certainly looked like it on Friday, as the Sooner hurler was superb, tossing five shutout innings and allowing just one hit and two walks.

Unfortunately for Bennett, he left the day with a no-decision thanks to the combination of Tigers pitchers Tommy Sheehan and Jordan Armstrong, who blanked Oklahoma through five innings as well.

In the sixth, Johnson turned to freshman right-hander Colton Sundloff, who had a fantastic Sooners debut.

Sundloff tossed two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, to keep the game scoreless heading into the bottom of the seventh.

That's where Oklahoma broke onto the scoreboard, with shortstop Peyton Graham smashing a two-out, two-run laser beam home run to left field.

Graham has expectations through the roof entering his redshirt sophomore season, and that may have weighed on him a bit early as he began the day 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

But, to his credit, he did not let that affect him in his fourth plate appearance, as he stepped up in a giant way with the two-run blast.

"The first inning, I think they had 35 pitches for their starter," Johnson said. "We had some really quality at bats through the game. Then all of a sudden, Peyton comes up and gets a big hit. It kind of freed us up a little bit. That's what's going to happen on opening day. The anxiety is out of the way and it's just time to go out and play. I'm really proud of them today."

From there, sophomore left-hander Carter Campbell and redshirt junior closer Jaret Godman split the final six outs, along with an OU insurance run in the eighth, to lift the Sooners to a 3-0 season-opening win.

Both Sundloff and Campbell were making their Oklahoma debuts and shined in the moment — something very encouraging to see for Johnson and Sooners fans.

"I thought they were themselves like they were in all of our intrasquads," Johnson said. "That was a great sight to see in an environment like this."



Bennett looked the part of a No. 1 starter and the bullpen did its job keeping OU in it and then holding onto the lead.

"I thought we really played with our hearts today," Johnson said. "We played really well. Bennett set the tone. He really attacked the zone and stayed in control of himself. I thought Godman was outstanding. Colton (Sundloff) came in and did his job, and what Carter (Campbell) did was outstanding."

Next up, the Sooners will battle No. 13 Arizona on Saturday night.