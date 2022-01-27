Oklahoma Selected Sixth in Big 12 Preseason Poll

The Sooners finished fifth in the Big 12 and failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season.

A very important season of Oklahoma Sooners baseball is just a hair over three weeks away from getting started, which means preseason lists and rankings are firing out across the country.

On Wednesday, the preseason All-Big 12 teams were released. On Thursday, the preseason Big 12 poll was revealed as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Skip Johnson and the Sooners were selected sixth in the league after finishing the season in fifth place a year ago.

The placement doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the way last year ended and the question marks for Oklahoma heading into 2022.

That being said, the potential upward movement for the Sooners is clearly there as the team looks to bounce back from last season and return to the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma’s two biggest rivals claim the top-2 spots in the poll with Texas at No. 1 and Oklahoma State behind them at No. 2.

Texas Tech, TCU and Baylor make up the three teams directly ahead of the Sooners with Kansas State, West Virginia and Kansas rounding out the poll behind OU.

As per usual, the Big 12 is expected to once again be a very strong league in 2022 with the Sooners needing to make strides in key areas to hope to have a better fate than last season.

But, with the additions Johnson has made up and down the roster, it seems reasonable to believe Oklahoma will have a chance to compete in the conference and hope for a finish higher than where they have been selected in the preseason.

The Sooners will get the new campaign underway on Friday, Feb. 18 against Auburn at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.