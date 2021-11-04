Oklahoma's Big 12 Baseball Schedule Released

The Sooners will be looking to bounce back after a season in which they failed to reach the NCAA Tournament.

As the calendar shifts to November, a new baseball season slowly approaches on the horizon.

On Thursday, the Big 12 officially released the 2022 slate for it’s nine members providing Oklahoma fans a glimpse into what Skip Johnson’s club will be working through as they look for a bounce back campaign.

As per usual, the Sooners will play four conference series at home and four on the road.

The four home sets will be against Baylor, Texas, Kansas State and West Virginia with the road trips taking place at Oklahoma State, Kansas, TCU and Texas Tech.

The Sooners will start conference play off with back-to-back home series against Baylor on March 25-27 and Texas on April 1-3.

The following weekend will be the Bedlam conference series, with all three games taking place in Stillwater. The Cowboys will make the trip to Norman for a non-conference matchup earlier in the season.

Peyton Graham and Jimmy Crooks Joshua R. Gateley / OU Athletics

Oklahoma will take a break from conference action the weekend of April 15-17, likely facing a yet-to-be-announced non-conference foe.

The Sooners will then head to Lawrence to battle Kansas April 22-24 before hosting Kansas State April 29-May 1.

They will then finish things up in May by traveling to TCU May 6-8, hosting West Virginia May 13-15, and then heading to Lubbock to face off with Texas Tech May 20-22.

The 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will take place May 25-29 in a new location this year, moving to Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX after having previously been held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners complete 2022 schedule is expected to be released sometime in the near future.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.