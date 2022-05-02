Oklahoma's Jake Bennett Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Bennett matched his career-high with 11 strikeouts in the Sooners' dominant Friday night win over Kansas State.

Oklahoma’s ace gets rewarded for a sparkling outing.

Sooners No. 1 pitcher Jake Bennett picked up some well-deserved hardware on Monday, getting selected as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week after his dominant performance against Kansas State on Friday night.

Bennett tossed seven shutout innings against the Wildcats allowing just two hits and matching his career-high with 11 strikeouts.

The big left-hander’s 11 K’s tied for the most by any Big 12 pitcher last week.

On the year, the Bixby, OK native has lived up to his role as the Oklahoma Friday night starter, a role he has held the length of the season.

In 11 starts, Bennett holds a 4-2 record with a 3.29 ERA having struck out 75 batters in 65.2 innings pitched.

On a Sooners club that has at times had some difficulties finding consistency from their pitching staff and bullpen, Bennett has been the reliable and steady force at the top.

Oklahoma will return to action on Tuesday night at Dallas Baptist before getting back to league play at No. 16 TCU this weekend.