Oklahoma's Tyler Hardman Lands All-America Honors

OU first baseman was among the nation's leaders in almost every offensive category this season after opening his junior season by hitting for the cycle.

Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was named second-team All-America by Collegiate Baseball this week.

Hardman hit .397 this season with 49 RBIs, 49 runs scored, 12 home runs, 19 doubles, 148 total bases, 34 walks and three stolen bases during his junior season.

He ranks third nationally in hits, sixth in total bases and 19th in batting average. He also ranks among the top 60 nationally in on-base percentage (.481) and slugging percentage (.661).

Hardman, a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, started all 55 games for the Sooners this season and had at least one hit in 47 games. He also had multiple hits 29 times.

The native of Corona, CA, reached base in a school-record 16 consecutive plate appearances from March 9-15, and reached base in 19-of-20 plate appearances from March 9-16.

He went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle in Oklahoma’s series-opener against Arkansas State with a double, home run, single, triple and single, becomeing the first Sooner to hit for the cycle in a game since 2010.

When he smacked three doubles against Texas Tech on May 16, he became the first Sooner with three doubles in a game since 2009.

This season, Hardman became the 43rd Sooner to record at least 100 career hits (206), 100 career RBIs (119) and 100 career runs scored (121).

Hardman’s 24 career home runs are tied for 18th in OU history, and his 45 doubles rank 14th.