WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Skip Johnson Oklahoma State Postgame Interview
STILLWATER — Watch as Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson speaks with the media after the Sooners' 11-1 run-rule victory at Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma sprung ahead early as they took a five-run lead in the first inning and never looked back as the Sooner pitching staff held the Cowboys to just one run in the contest.
The OU offense had a tough time in the middle innings, but they answered with five more runs in the top of the eighth inning, including a grand slam from Jason Walk, to put the game to rest and give the Sooners the easy victory.
Johnson was pleased with his teams performance at the plate and on the mound and was proud of how his team handled a moment that got away from them last season.
Johnson also hopes his team can keep this momentum as they hit the road for conference play this weekend where they will face the Missouri Tigers.