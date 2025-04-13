WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Skip Johnson Vanderbilt Postgame Interview
The Sooners' head coach spoke to the media following OU's 14-0 win over the Commodores on Saturday afternoon.
NORMAN — Watch as Oklahoma baseball coach Skip Johnson speaks with the media following the Sooners 14-0 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Johnson was pleased with the turnout from Sooner Nation as a single-game record 5,051 fans came out to watch another SEC team come to town.
Oklahoma sprung ahead and took and early lead against Vanderbilt and never looked back as they run ruled the Commodores.
A couple of home runs by Dawson Willis and Easton Carmichael fueld the Sooners offense along with Kyson Witherspoon throwing a complete game shutout on the mound.
Oklahoma won an SEC series for the first time in three weeks and will look for the sweep whe the teams meet again on Sunday afternoon.
