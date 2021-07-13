Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

2021 Big 12 Conference Media Days Preview

Big 12 Media Days are set to run July 14 and July 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 Big 12 Conference Media Days are set to begin this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX with five of the league’s ten schools meeting the media Wednesday and the other half coming on Thursday.

Conference media days serve as an opportunity for national media, along with local media of the other teams in a given league, to get their chance to speak with the head coaches and select players on each team. It also, in a way, sort of unofficially marks the midway point of the summer with the college football season just around the corner.

Oklahoma will be sending h-back Jeremiah Hall and linebacker Nik Bonitto as their two player representatives alongside head coach Lincoln Riley. Along with Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Kansas State, the Sooners will meet the media on Wednesday.

Nik Bonitto

Nik Bonitto

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will open the event by speaking with the media and be followed by each of the team’s coaches at the podium. Then, later in the afternoon, the coaches will be made available again along with the player representatives in the “breakout session.”

On Thursday, the Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks will open things up and then Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Texas will repeat the process the first five schools went through the day prior.

Throughout the days, coaches and players will also do spots on various television and radio networks when they are available. ESPNU and Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry the coverage from 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. CT each day.

While the season may still be a month and a half away, Big 12 Media Days does spark a sense of excitement for many as a sign that live game action is approaching. The opportunity for fans to get to hear from the league’s coaches and players for the first time since the spring is one that is always welcomed.

SI Sooners will provide in-depth coverage throughout the two days in Arlington with written content as well as videos and recaps of all the happenings at AT&T Stadium.

Lincoln Riley - Big 12
Football

2021 Big 12 Conference Media Days Preview

Gentry Williams
Football

Top Oklahoma Target Ranked the No. 11 CB in the Country by SIAA

Lincoln Riley - Baker Mayfield smile
Football

Transfer SZN: Oklahoma's Top 10 Transfers of the Last 20 Years: No. 1, Baker Mayfield

Lauren Chamberlain
Softball

OU Legend Lauren Chamberlain to Play in Monday’s Celebrity Softball Game

Malik Agbo Top 5
Football

Oklahoma Among Top 5 for 2022 4-Star OT Malik Agbo

Tyler Hardman
Baseball

Oklahoma 1B Tyler Hardman Selected No. 153 Overall by the New York Yankees in MLB Draft

Liz Parke - OU S Pat Fields LP1D7079
Football

Oklahoma DB Pat Fields Named to Academic All-America Second Team

Brock Purdy, Iowa State Cyclones
Football

Oklahoma Schedule Preview: Iowa State Cyclones