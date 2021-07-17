2022 3-Star TE Kaden Helms Commits to Oklahoma

Helms is rated the No. 15 tight end in the country in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Another big recruiting weekend for Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma is officially brewing as the Sooners land their second commitment of the day on Saturday with the announcement from 3-star tight end Kaden Helms out of Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, NE.

Helms is rated the No. 15 tight end in the country and the No. 3 player in the state of Nebraska in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He chooses Oklahoma over Miami, Arizona State and North Carolina.

Helms joins fellow three-star Jason Llewellyn as the second tight end commit in the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class. He has held an offer from Oklahoma since early this year on Jan. 25 and was one of the many prospects in attendance for the ChampU BBQ last month in Norman.

At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Helms provides a physicality to the position that fans will love to see. Besides the fact he is a playmaker, he is more than happy to get out and block someone with authority to create lanes for his teammates.

Between his blocking and kickoff coverage, Helms’ hits equal the impressiveness of his plays on the football down the field. His frame and raw ability provide him with a lot of upside as a prospect.

With Helms and Llewellyn in the bank for the years ahead, it looks like Joe Jon Finely will have plenty of talent to work with in the future.