2022 5-Star DL Lebbeus Overton Includes Oklahoma in Final Five

Overton announced he is reclassifying up a year from the 2023 class to 2022 in addition to narrowing his recruitment to five schools.

One of the biggest fish of the 2023 class is down to five schools - and he won’t be waiting long to make a decision.

5-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton out of Milton High School in Alpharetta, GA announced on Thursday morning that he would be reclassifying up a year to the 2022 class.

In addition to that announcement, Overton also narrowed his recruitment down to five schools: Oklahoma, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

To say Overton is an elite prospect is really almost an understatement, and his projections have him as truly one of the can’t-miss recruits in the country.

In the 2023 class, Overton was rated as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 3 overall player in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, he has all the makings of a dominant force at the next level with nearly every school vying for his services.

Overton has been on Oklahoma’s radar for quite awhile, having been offered by the Sooners well back into the previous regime in August of 2020.

The timetable is not clear on when Overton will make a decision, but, obviously, the intention of reclassifying up a year is to be on campus by the fall of 2022.

SI Sooners’ will stay plugged in and provide updates when they become available on this highly significant recruiting process.