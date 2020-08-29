SI.com
2022 Oklahoma Target Maurion Horn Dominates In First Game of Junior Season

Parker Thune

In a nationally televised interstate showdown Saturday, Sooners target Maurion Horn flashed the potential that's made him one of the most coveted athletes in the 2022 circuit. 

As his Broken Arrow Tigers hosted the Bentonville West Wolverines, Horn catalyzed a 50-23 rout by producing over 200 yards of total offense. The four-star prospect notched 13 rushes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two receptions for 16 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound lightning rod wasted no time making his presence felt, as he took a first-quarter carry 66 yards to set up Broken Arrow's first touchdown. In the second quarter, Horn sprinted untouched for a 53-yard score to extend the Tigers' lead to 29-6. He wasn't done there, as he logged a 43-yard kick return before the half.

Horn triggered a bizarre sequence in the third quarter that led to another Broken Arrow score. He broke through the line and momentarily had a clear path to the end zone, but took a piercing hit from a Wolverine defender and coughed up the ball. Teammate Robert Spears-Jennings scooped up the loose pigskin and romped 12 yards to the promised land to give the Tigers a 36-23 advantage.

Neither team could muster a scoring drive until the 5:15 mark of the fourth quarter, when Horn iced the game with his second touchdown run of the afternoon. He burst through the Wolverine defense and scampered 22 yards to paydirt, pushing the Tigers' lead to 43-23. A late pick-six would provide the final tally.

Though Oklahoma is recruiting Horn as a defensive back, his prowess as a rusher will no doubt catch the eyes of Power 5 programs far and wide. He already holds offers from Texas, USC, Nebraska and Baylor, among others. 247Sports' composite metrics rank Horn as the state's No. 4 player in the 2022 class, behind fellow Sooner offers Gentry Williams, Talyn Shettron and Jacob Sexton.

