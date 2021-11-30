2023 5-Star ATH Makai Lemon Joins List of Oklahoma Decommits

Lemon is rated the No. 2 athlete in the country in the 2023 class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Another one bites the dust.

In the wake of Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Oklahoma for greener pastures with USC, many Sooner commits have been rescinding their decision to play in Norman over the past few days and now another big fish can be added to the list.

5-star athlete Makai Lemon out of Los Alamitos High School in Los Alamitos, CA announced on Twitter Tuesday that he would be decommitting from Oklahoma.

Lemon attends the same high school as 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, who also decomitted from the Sooners on Sunday.

Lemon is an elite prospect, rated the No. 2 athlete in the 2023 class by 247Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 22 overall player regardless of position.

“From the moment I received my offer from the University of Oklahoma, I have felt nothing but love and support from the entire OU staff, which I will forever be grateful,” Lemon wrote on Twitter.

“Due to the recent events and after careful consideration, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Oklahoma. I will not be re-opening my recruitment.

“Thank you, OU, for giving me a chance at an amazing opportunity. Thank you, Sooner nation, for all the love, it never went unnoticed. Thank you to everyone else who has supported me up to this point.”

After committing to the Sooners on Aug. 7, the expectation now is that Riley will make a heavy push to bring his talents with him to Los Angeles.

Although, as Lemon said in his statement, the California product is not yet opening up his recruitment at this time.