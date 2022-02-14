Skip to main content

2023 5-Star LB Anthony Hill Includes Oklahoma in Final Six Schools

Hill is the No. 1 rated linebacker and No. 9 overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings.

A major target in the 2023 recruiting cycle has narrowed his focus to six schools - with Oklahoma making the cut.

5-star linebacker Anthony Hill out of Ryan High School in Denton, TX released his top six on Monday with the Sooners included alongside Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, Miami and USC.

Hill is widely viewed as an elite prospect, being rated as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Texas native has long been on the radar of Oklahoma, along with almost every team in the country, well before the current defensive regime under new head coach Brent Venables.

Hill took an unofficial visit to the Sooners in March of 2020 and was officially offered by Oklahoma at that time.

Read More

After Venables and company took over, they began examining previous OU targets and had Hill come to Norman for a visit late last month.

Obviously, Hill had to have liked what he heard from the Sooners coaches at least somewhat to include Oklahoma in his recruitment moving forward.

Also worth noting is that Hill had also previously received an official offer from Clemson in June of 2021, so Venables and Hill have a prior relationship that goes well beyond just since Venables took over in Norman. 

In terms of on the field, not much needs to be analyzed with Hill's abilities. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he looks to be a slam dunk player at the next level with a potential NFL future.

SI Sooners will certainly keep a close eye on this recruiting process as Oklahoma looks to land one of the most coveted prizes in the 2023 class. 

anthony hill
Football

2023 5-Star LB Anthony Hill Includes Oklahoma in Final Six Schools

42 seconds ago
Porter Moser 2-14 (Pre-Texas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

49 minutes ago
Tanner Groves 2-14 (Pre-Texas)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves Press Conference

53 minutes ago
USATSI_17681584
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Super Bowl 56

8 hours ago
Adrian Peterson - wife Ashley Brown
Football

Report: Adrian Peterson Arrested on Plane After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

23 hours ago
SB - Jayda Coleman
Softball

Oklahoma Run Rules UC San Diego 9-0, Continues Perfect Start to Season

23 hours ago
Joe Mixon v. Rams
Football

Super Bowl Sooners: Rams vs. Bengals

Feb 13, 2022
Jennie Baranczyk - Taylor Robertson
Women's Basketball

Oklahoma Falls at Texas

Feb 12, 2022