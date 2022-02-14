2023 5-Star LB Anthony Hill Includes Oklahoma in Final Six Schools

Hill is the No. 1 rated linebacker and No. 9 overall prospect in 247Sports' composite rankings.

A major target in the 2023 recruiting cycle has narrowed his focus to six schools - with Oklahoma making the cut.

5-star linebacker Anthony Hill out of Ryan High School in Denton, TX released his top six on Monday with the Sooners included alongside Texas A&M, Texas, Alabama, Miami and USC.

Hill is widely viewed as an elite prospect, being rated as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 9 overall player in the 2023 class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Texas native has long been on the radar of Oklahoma, along with almost every team in the country, well before the current defensive regime under new head coach Brent Venables.

Hill took an unofficial visit to the Sooners in March of 2020 and was officially offered by Oklahoma at that time.

After Venables and company took over, they began examining previous OU targets and had Hill come to Norman for a visit late last month.

Obviously, Hill had to have liked what he heard from the Sooners coaches at least somewhat to include Oklahoma in his recruitment moving forward.

Also worth noting is that Hill had also previously received an official offer from Clemson in June of 2021, so Venables and Hill have a prior relationship that goes well beyond just since Venables took over in Norman.

In terms of on the field, not much needs to be analyzed with Hill's abilities. At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, he looks to be a slam dunk player at the next level with a potential NFL future.

SI Sooners will certainly keep a close eye on this recruiting process as Oklahoma looks to land one of the most coveted prizes in the 2023 class.