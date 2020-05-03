Lincoln Riley’s in it for the long haul at Oklahoma, and there’s an abundance of evidence thereto. Look no further than his most recent target.

Jacobe Johnson, a 2023 athlete from Mustang, is the youngest in-state skill position player ever to receive an offer from the Sooners. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound phenom is just finishing up his freshman year of high school, but he’s already turning the heads of top collegiate programs across the country, not the least of which is Oklahoma.

Though he also holds offers from Memphis, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Michigan, it was the interest from the Sooners that truly humbled Johnson.

“When I was talking to Coach Lincoln Riley, I was nervous, but I was telling him OU’s been my dream school forever,” Johnson recalled. “I’ve always been a fan of OU. When he offered me, I didn’t know what to say. I almost started crying right there on the spot.”

Though he currently resides in Mustang, Johnson hails from the tiny Oklahoma town of Rush Springs. The community of just over a thousand people sits about halfway between Chickasha and Duncan. It’s most famous for the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, the basis for the town’s claim to the title “Watermelon Capital of the World.”

And there within the confines of his intimate hometown, Johnson cultivated a relentless work ethic.

“I’m one of those hard workers,” Johnson said. “I won’t take days off. I was at a Class A school [in Rush Springs] before I moved to Mustang. It was a big transition, but I adjusted.”

“Adjusted” probably isn’t a strong enough word. Johnson earned starting nods on both sides of the football as a freshman for Mustang, excelling as both a wide receiver and cornerback.

Despite the fact that he’s gaining massive steam on the recruiting trail just one year into his prep career, Johnson’s family is helping keep him grounded.

“My mama was talking to me a while ago; she knows I’m getting all these offers. She said don’t get a big head,” Johnson said.

Though other powerhouses will no doubt come calling before long, the Sooners stand head and shoulders above the rest in Johnson’s mind. At least for the moment, he’s enthused about the possibility of a career in crimson.

“I like everything about [Oklahoma],” he said. “They compete at the highest level.”

And if Johnson hasn’t already proven that he’s fully capable of playing at that level, he’s got three more years of prep ball to erase any doubts. When Mustang High once again hits the field on Friday nights in the fall, Sooner Nation will no doubt take notice.

Though he’s already gone from boondocks to blue-chip, Jacobe Johnson’s journey is just beginning.

