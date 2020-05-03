AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

From Rush Springs to Revered Recruit: Meet Top 2023 In-State Prospect Jacobe Johnson

Parker Thune

Lincoln Riley’s in it for the long haul at Oklahoma, and there’s an abundance of evidence thereto. Look no further than his most recent target.

Jacobe Johnson, a 2023 athlete from Mustang, is the youngest in-state skill position player ever to receive an offer from the Sooners. The 6-foot-3, 183-pound phenom is just finishing up his freshman year of high school, but he’s already turning the heads of top collegiate programs across the country, not the least of which is Oklahoma.

Though he also holds offers from Memphis, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Michigan, it was the interest from the Sooners that truly humbled Johnson.

“When I was talking to Coach Lincoln Riley, I was nervous, but I was telling him OU’s been my dream school forever,” Johnson recalled. “I’ve always been a fan of OU. When he offered me, I didn’t know what to say. I almost started crying right there on the spot.”

Though he currently resides in Mustang, Johnson hails from the tiny Oklahoma town of Rush Springs. The community of just over a thousand people sits about halfway between Chickasha and Duncan. It’s most famous for the annual Rush Springs Watermelon Festival, the basis for the town’s claim to the title “Watermelon Capital of the World.”

And there within the confines of his intimate hometown, Johnson cultivated a relentless work ethic.

“I’m one of those hard workers,” Johnson said. “I won’t take days off. I was at a Class A school [in Rush Springs] before I moved to Mustang. It was a big transition, but I adjusted.”

“Adjusted” probably isn’t a strong enough word. Johnson earned starting nods on both sides of the football as a freshman for Mustang, excelling as both a wide receiver and cornerback.

Despite the fact that he’s gaining massive steam on the recruiting trail just one year into his prep career, Johnson’s family is helping keep him grounded.

“My mama was talking to me a while ago; she knows I’m getting all these offers. She said don’t get a big head,” Johnson said.

Though other powerhouses will no doubt come calling before long, the Sooners stand head and shoulders above the rest in Johnson’s mind. At least for the moment, he’s enthused about the possibility of a career in crimson.

“I like everything about [Oklahoma],” he said. “They compete at the highest level.”

And if Johnson hasn’t already proven that he’s fully capable of playing at that level, he’s got three more years of prep ball to erase any doubts. When Mustang High once again hits the field on Friday nights in the fall, Sooner Nation will no doubt take notice.

Though he’s already gone from boondocks to blue-chip, Jacobe Johnson’s journey is just beginning.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tidbits from the Trail: notes from the week in Sooner recruiting

Caleb Williams reaching out to other Oklahoma targets, plenty of defensive playmakers high on the Sooners, and more

Parker Thune

What Do the Eagles Have Planned for Jalen Hurts?

After college career with Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Jalen Hurts wants to grow into NFL quarterback role

John. E. Hoover

2021 CB Darren Barkins says he'll visit Sooners: "I’m planning to get out there to Oklahoma"

Three-star defensive back and Sooner target received scholarship offer on April 20

Parker Thune

Bob Bowlsby: What if Coronavirus 'comes roaring back?'

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby hopeful for return of college football, but is more concerned about another disruption later on

John. E. Hoover

Former Sooner great Stacey Dales named to CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame

Oklahoma basketball legend led team to three conference titles and a Women's Final Four under Sherri Coale

Parker Thune

Four-star 2021 DE Kelvin Gilliam says "I'm very interested in Oklahoma"

2021 four-star DE and Oklahoma target Kelvin Gilliam says "I talk at least weekly, sometimes daily" with Oklahoma

Parker Thune

Sooners offer 2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson (6-3, 183) from Mustang, OK

John. E. Hoover

#Sooners offer 2023 prospect from Mustang, OK:

Parker Thune

CeeDee Lamb is Dallas' latest No. 88

Jerry Jones gets his way as Cowboys' rookie will wear No. 88

John. E. Hoover

NCAA Board of Governors Recommend Waiting on One-Time Transfer Waiver

Sooners transfers impacted as NCAA Recommends Waiting on for additional clarity on Coronavirus shutdown

John. E. Hoover