Make it make sense: 5 postgame quotes on Oklahoma's epic collapse

There's no shortage of dramatic historical context for Oklahoma's shocking 38-35 loss to Kansas State on Saturday.

The Wildcats had never beaten an AP top-3 team on the road, and hadn't beaten an AP top-3 team in any circumstance since 2003. Oklahoma hadn't lost at home since 2017.

The Sooners hadn't fallen to the same opponent in consecutive seasons since losing to Baylor in 2013 and 2014. They hadn't dropped a contest that they led after three quarters since the infamous Tyreek Hill Game in 2014, a 38-35 overtime loss to Oklahoma State.

When leading after three quarters, the Sooners had won 53 consecutive games dating back to 2014. AP top-5 teams with a halftime lead of at least 14 points were a collective 545-1 since 2004.

But perhaps most poignant of all: Chris Klieman is the first and only Big 12 coach to get the better of Lincoln Riley multiple times. In fact, Klieman now has as many wins against Riley (two) as the rest of the Big 12 combined. Tom Herman and Matt Campbell are the only other coaches within the conference to top Riley.

But let's hear how the coaches and players reacted. Here are 5 quotes that sum up Kansas State's incredible road rally, beginning with Riley's observations just minutes after his team self-destructed in spectacularly disastrous fashion.

We gave them momentum. And in the second half, we just played very poor football. ... We had multiple busted plays defensively which led to huge explosives when really they had no momentum. We just made critical errors that gave them a chance. Give Chris (Klieman) and Kansas State a lot of credit. When we made errors, they made us pay. They got some momentum and we just could not get that back in front of us.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had more questions than answers after his Speed D failed to record a takeaway and surrendered two plays of 75-plus yards.

Why does 60 minutes feel so long to us? Why do we perform at a certain level for stretches? Elite teams and good defense, which clearly we’re not, are able to have a resolve, don’t let one play beat you, don’t let one play turn into two, and have an energy regardless of what’s going on, can create their own emotion, create their own energy. And again, it all comes back down to coaching. It’s something that you can’t ignore.

Safety and defensive captain Patrick Fields acknowledged that the team's mentality shifted in the second half.

We were failing to make the simple plays. If you give up a catch, you’re not immune to that, that’s a part of football. Guys are going to catch the ball, guys are going to break big runs, but you know, you’ve got to tackle guys and get them on the ground. A lot of their explosive plays, we had an opportunity to hit them for a 10-, 15- or maybe 20-yard gain but we failed to do that. We busted a couple coverages. I think the biggest thing is whenever we got out to the lead, we stopped attacking. The first half, we were in attack mode, in the second half we were defending the lead. Whenever you change your mind from offense to defense, and you’re on defense and you start playing passive, whenever we’re on defense we’ve got to think with an offensive mentality and attack guys.

Center and offensive captain Creed Humphrey, always a man of few words, tried to sufficiently explain how the Sooners' vaunted offense went dormant over the final 20 minutes of play.

I don’t think the vibe really changed on the sideline. Really, we just quit attacking, quit playing hard. We can’t let that happen. They took advantage of the mistakes we made. Took advantage of the penalties we had, turnovers we had. We can’t let that happen.

And finally, Grinch took ultimate responsibility for the Sooners' defensive shortcomings, reiterating over and over that he's solely to blame.

If you’re taking the field just hoping that enough plays are being made to get you off the field, maybe that mindset contributes to the lack of those plays being made. They win you ball games, they lose you ball games, obviously. And I’m not getting the job done.

The Sooners will now try to put rubber to road and get back to their winning ways Oct. 3 against Iowa State. It won't be an easy task, as the Cyclones have proven to be a continual thorn in Oklahoma's side during Riley's tenure. They beat the Sooners in Norman back in 2017, and nearly did the same last season. Oklahoma had to deny a late two-point conversion attempt to withstand a furious Iowa State rally and preserve a 42-41 victory.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.