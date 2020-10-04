"It's a sick feeling" for Sooners: 5 quotes to sum up loss at Iowa State

For the second consecutive week, the Sooners trotted off the field Saturday searching for answers.

How? Why?

This wasn't how anyone drew it up. Oklahoma wasn't supposed to start the season 1-2, nor were they supposed to face a near-insurmountable climb back to the top of the Big 12. Shoddy secondary play and poor tackling burned the Sooners yet again in Ames, as Iowa State took advantage of OU's sloppy defense down the stretch to climb out of a double-digit hole. Isheem Young's late interception of Spencer Rattler sealed the 37-30 final.

When the smoke finally cleared, Lincoln Riley tried to encapsulate the mood in the locker room after the loss.

It’s a sick feeling. Especially about tonight. Like I said, our energy level and fight, the energy on the sideline the entire night, the energy level and fight was what it’s supposed to be to win road football games. And we’ve been around a lot of great road wins around here. And that’s what it feels like. Against good teams on the road, the quality of ball’s gotta back that up too. Especially when you have a few breaks that don’t go your way. You’ve gotta be able to just play through it.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch found himself giving a virtual carbon copy of his postgame statement from last week's loss. Yet again, Grinch had to answer for an utter collapse from his unit.

It's one of those things you can talk about until you're blue in the face. Believe me, it's something that we make a huge emphasis of in our program. We talked about finish, not just this week, but certainly, was the top of the discussion coming off of last week. Unfortunately I got to echo what I said maybe about a week ago, just failing to get these guys to play at a high level for four quarters. That falls on me.

Center Creed Humphrey had a hard time believing that a team with the Sooners' level of intensity could drop two straight contests.

This one hurts a lot. I felt, and the other leaders on this team felt, [that] this team had a great week of practice. Everybody was focused in, everybody was locked in. And just competitive plays didn’t fall our way today, and it hurts. It hurts like hell. But all we can do is pick ourselves up and get ready for this next one.

Rattler, who threw for 300 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, tried to remain positive in the aftermath of the defeat.

We make a lot of plays and move the ball down the field well, have a lot of great receivers and running backs. We have a great line. We do a lot of great things. Once we put it all together, it’ll be good.

And finally, safety and defensive captain Pat Fields tried to make sense of the whirlwind of emotions that two straight weeks of heartbreak brings.

You think about how much you invest into this game — playing through a pandemic, working out with masks on, being at school from 6 in the morning to 8 at night, sometimes you feel like you love the game so much but the game don’t love you back. I think that’s probably the best way to describe how we feel right now, but it is what it is. We’ve just got to keep on pushing. We’ve got to lean into adversity. We can’t run away with it. We’ve got to meet things head on and keep building.

