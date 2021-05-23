5-Star Linebacker to Choose Between Oklahoma and Texas for Visit Date

Perkins has visit dates set with Texas A&M, USC and Florida, but is trying to decide between the Sooners and Longhorns for his other one.

Whether or not Harold Perkins comes to Oklahoma in the future could hinge on whether or not he comes to Oklahoma next month.

The 5-star 2022 linebacker from Cypress, TX, told Hayes Fawcett this weekend that he is down to visiting either OU or Texas for his June 18 weekend.

Perkins will visit Texas A&M on June 4, USC on June 11 and Florida June 25.

Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch and the Sooner coaching staff are hoping he chooses them over Texas for that June 18 slot, because that’s when Riley has scheduled his big recruiting party, Champ U BBQ, and they strongly believe that just getting prospects on campus for the event can often be half the battle.

Recruits and schools haven’t been able to experience in-person visits since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA-imposed recruiting dead period. Virtual visits and Zoom calls have been the order of the day, but prospects are loading up this summer as the dead period will be lifted on June 1.

Perkins is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound linebacker who has more than 32 Division I offers, including Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame and Penn State. He holds seven Big 12 offers and 12 SEC offers after a standout junior season at Cypress Park High School near Houston.

Rivals ranks Perkins as the No. 5 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 6 overall prospect in Texas, while 247 Sports ranks him No. 1 nationally at his position, No. 4 in the state and No. 12 overall.

He is widely projected to sign with the Aggies, but OU coaches are hopeful they can land him — if they can get him to come to the Champ U BBQ, that is.