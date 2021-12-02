Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    5-Star WR/RB Raleek Brown Decommits From Oklahoma

    The multitalented 2022 prospect was just over two weeks away from signing with the Sooners, but now it's projected he'll join Lincoln Riley at USC.
    High school recruit, Raleek Brown, a 5-star running back/wide receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana,  , has decommitted from Oklahoma.

    Brown announced his decision Wednesday night on Twitter.

    Brown committed to OU on Feb. 5, and thanked outgoing coaches Lincoln Riley, Dennis Simmons and the entire Ou coaching staff "for giving me the opportunity to play at the next level. It is something I have always dreamed of."

    However, Brown said he's opening up his recruitment. It is widely projected that he'll pledge to Riley again, this time at USC. 

    National Signing Day for the 2022 class is Dec. 15. 

