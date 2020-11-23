7 and 7: Sooners take home Big 12's weekly offensive, defensive and newcomer awards

The Big 12 Conference drew a pair of 7s this week.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was named the Big 12 Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, and defensive end Ronnie Perkins was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week following their dominating performances in the Sooners’ 41-13 victory over Oklahoma State.

Both Rattler and Perkins wear No. 7 for the Sooners.

Rattler, a redshirt freshman from Phoenix, passed for 301 yards and accounted for all five Sooner touchdowns. He completed 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and four TDs, and got the scoring started with a 9-yard TD run. He staked the Sooners to a quick 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter. It was Rattler’s fourth 300-yard game of his career.

Perkins, a junior from St. Louis, totaled five tackles, including three tackles for loss and two quarterbacks sacks to lead the Sooners’ defensive shutdown of the Cowboys. He threw OSU ballcarriers for 18 yards in losses and 13 yards on socks, including a sack on the first play of the game when he forced an intentional grounding penalty. He also temporarily knocked OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders out of the game with another sack as the Sooners held the Cowboys to season lows of 13 points, 246 yards and 3.6 yards per play.

While this is Perkins’ first weekly Big 12 honor, it’s Rattler’s first Big 12 offensive award and his second for top newcomer.

Seven OU players have won 10 Big 12 honors this year. Rattler was named Newcomer of the Week and kicker Stephen Johnson was named Special Teams Player of the Week on Sept. 14. Running back T.J. Pledger was named Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker David Ugwoegbu was named the Special Teams Player of the Week on Oct. 12. Wide receiver Marvin Mims was named co-Offensive Player and Newcomer of the Week on Oct. 26. And running back Rhamondre Stevenson was named co-Offensive Player of the Week on Nov. 2.

