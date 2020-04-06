Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson ended the decade like he began it: on top of the NFL.

Peterson was a unanimous pick for the NFL’s All-Decade Team on Monday, joining quarterback Tom Brady, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, linebacker Von Miller, offensive tackle Joe Thomas, kicker Justin Tucker, defensive end J.J. Watt and guard Marshall Yanda.

In all, 53 players were selected.

Peterson, with the Vikings, Saints, Cardinals and Redskins, ranked third in rushing yards among all NFL players from 2010-2019 with 9,732 yards. That was behind LeSean McCoy (10,434) and Frank Gore (9,786). Peterson also ranks third in rushing attempts (2,121) behind Gore (2,380) and McCoy (2,292).

Peterson led the NFL in rushing touchdowns during the decade with 71 (McCoy had 69, Marshawn Lynch had 68), and was third at 4.59 yards per carry (Jamaal Charles averaged 5.29 and Mark Ingram averaged 4.61).

Peterson’s per-game average of 82.5 yards per game during the 2010s leads the league among players who have played more than seven years. Arian Foster averaged 84.7 yards per game from 2010-2016. Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliot is averaging 96.5 yards per game since joining the NFL in 2016.

Other Big 12 players on the NFL All-Decade Team include flex back/punt returner Darren Sproles (Kansas State), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska), linebacker Von Miller (Texas A & M), safety Earl Thomas (Texas), cornerback Chris Harris (Kansas), punt returner Tyreek Hill (Oklahoma State), punter Shane Lechler (Texas A & M) and placekicker Justin Tucker (Texas).