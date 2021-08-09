After a 'Perfect' ChampU BBQ, TE Luke Hasz Says Oklahoma Has More Recruits on the Way

The Sooners now have verbal commitments from four of the top 55 prospects in the country, but Hasz says Lincoln Riley is just getting started.

Luke Hasz

Luke Hasz has what almost sounds like bad news for the rest of college football.

Oklahoma might have the top-ranked class in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but Lincoln Riley and his staff aren’t even close to being done.

“It’s already exploded, but it’s gonna keep coming, too,” Hasz told SI Sooners. “There’s more people that are coming, I think.”

That’s a given — numerically, anyway. The Sooners have just four commitments in the class, and Riley will need about 20 more to flesh out a full class.

But OU’s latest tight end pledge is talking about the upper-level, elite, 4- and 5-star talent — the kind that lays the groundwork for national championships.

Hasz isn’t divulging any secrets just yet. Just know that recruits — well, they talk to one another.

“I see them say something,” Hasz said, “ … they might just talk about how crazy this class has the potential to be. I mean, it already is blowing up, but how the potential of the class can grow and shape. and how we can already start building good relationships when they commit, stuff like that.”

After landing Hasz and wideout Makai Lemon over the weekend, OU now has verbal commitments from four of the top 55 prospects in the 2023 class, according to 247 Sports: quarterback Malachi Nelson (No. 3), Lemon (No. 33), running back Treyaun Webb (No. 46) and Hasz (No. 55).

The No. 2 class in the ’23 cycle belongs to Georgia, also with four commits. The Bulldogs’ top-ranked prospect comes in at No. 56.

Yes, it’s early. But there’s nothing wrong with a fast start. And considering Riley and his staff still have 17 months to work on the ’23 class, a strong finish seems likely — especially with one more ChampU BBQ next summer. That’s the June recruiting showcase that wowed so many of OU’s 2022 and 2023 recruits.

“It was perfect,” Hasz said. “That’s the best way to describe it. Perfect.

“Just getting to talk to the NFL people who were there, getting their experiences from it personally, like them telling the honest truth about what they experienced through their time at Oklahoma.”

Hasz said he mostly hung out with freshman defensive back Jordan Mukes “and some dudes on the OU team,” but also got to know his future quarterback a little better.

“I’d say it all kind of started with Malachi,” Hasz said. “From there, I’ve built a relationship with Malachi on social media, just texting him on Instagram and things like that.

“His personality, the way he goes about himself in … interviews and the way he carries himself while he’s playing, it’s just a great leadership aspect.”

