After a week being shut down, here's who's missing for Oklahoma against Baylor

Four defensive starters and several top backups are absent Saturday night

NORMAN — Oklahoma goes into Saturday night’s game missing four defensive starters and a handful of top backups.

Not 30 minutes from tipoff, linebacker Nik Bonitto, safety Pat Fields, safety Brendan Radley-Hiles and cornerback Woodi Washington all were absent from pregame warmups.

Also missing from the defense are backups linebacker Brendan Walker, backup safety Justin Broiles and backup safety Bryson Washington.

Gone from the offensive two-deep are tight end Austin Stogner (knee), running back Seth McGowan and backup linemen Brey Walker and Andrew Raym, as well as backup receiver Brian Darby.

Amid rumors all week that several coaches could miss Saturday's game, defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was on the field for pregame warmups.

OU did get two players back: defensive tackle LaRon Stokes is back after missing three games, and receiver Jadon Haselwood is back after missing the Bedlam game two weeks ago.

OU needs to win one of its final two games to lock down a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 19.

