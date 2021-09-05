After a Win is No Time for Oklahoma to Panic

Although a 40-35 win over Tulane is largely uninspiring, OU history and this weekend's scores show reason for continued optimism about the 2021 Sooners.

Most of Oklahoma’s national championship seasons came with an early glitch. Or two. In college football, national titles are not won on opening day.

In Sooner lore, the 2000 team didn’t get rolling until after it slogged through a forgettable home win over Kansas. Barry Switzer’s last national title in 1985 started with his No. 2-ranked team’s uninspired 13-7 win at Minnesota. In 1975, the No. 1-ranked Sooners needed a 20-17 win at Miami — well before Miami became Miami. And in ’74, No. 1-ranked OU opened with a 28-11 win over Baylor in which they led 7-5 going into the fourth quarter.

And in each of those years, the Sooners got things fixed and won a national championship.

The 2000 team’s magical “Red October” run didn’t unfold during the first week of September.

All that is to say this year’s Oklahoma squad isn’t out of the championship chase.

But it’s clear that the way the No. 2-ranked Sooners played in their 40-35 season-opening victory over Tulane on Saturday isn’t going to bring in the program’s eighth national title.

“We have to be cleaner, sharper, and have to be better,” said quarterback Spencer Rattler.

The reality is that what happened at Memorial Stadium on Saturday happened at numerous venues around the nation.

In the state of Oklahoma alone, Oklahoma State survived a 23-17 scare from FCS Missouri State, and Tulsa was stunned 19-17 by FCS UC-Davis.

In the Big 12, No. 7 Iowa State held to to beat FCS Northern Iowa 16-10. Kansas needed a fourth-quarter TD to beat FCS South Dakota 17-14. Baylor outlasted Texas State 29-20 of the Sun Belt Conference.

And around the nation, it seemed just about every team but No. 1 Alabama took the field with a fair amount of rust, nerves, overconfidence, lack of preparation, whatever.

That might not make Sooner Nation feel any better about Saturday’s production. In the second half, Tulane outscored OU 21-3 and outgained the Sooners 230 yards to 118. Tulane played harder, played tougher and played smarter.

Oklahoma has higher standards than to need a fourth-down stop to beat the Green Wave.

“That's just the way it is,” said OU receiver Marvin Mims. “We're Oklahoma. We're gonna get every team's best game. That's what we got today. We got Tulane's best game.

“You know, it's hard to win in college football. That's why there are so many upsets and all that stuff that happens every year. It's hard to win a football game. I think it's hard for people on the outside to see that. But at the same time, we won, so there's obviously something to be happy about.”

If the fan base wants to be alarmed about something after a near-disaster, look no further than Lincoln Riley’s postgame press conference, when he used the word “mental” seven times.

“We were mentally not prepared,” he said.

That’s the part that’s hard to grasp. A sixth straight Big 12 title, a Cotton Bowl blowout win over a decidedly shorthanded Florida team, then an eight-month offseason in which numerous members of the preseason hype train anointed Oklahoma as a serious contender for the national championship.

And this is how they start.

Maybe the players believed the hype. Maybe the coaches did, too.

Rattler’s errant throw to start the game gave Tulane an early spark. The defense, for whatever reason, wasn’t ready to go in the first quarter. Then after things looked secure with a 37-14 halftime lead, the Sooners came out egregiously flat in the second half and survived an onside kick and a furious Tulane rally.

“A big part of it is mental,” Riley said. “It’s something that players and coaches fight all the time. It’s human nature. Anybody watching that game probably thought the game was over at half, including our players. That’s just not a good way to look at things. It’s human nature you have to fight. I think it starts in your mind, I think it is a mentality.”

Riley shouldered as much of the blame as he could in the postgame. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch took on some as well. Grinch’s substitution patterns, especially late, put young, inexperienced players on the field in crunch time, and Tulane exposed that. Fans are all over Riley again for conservative play-calling in the second half: 19 runs (at just 1.4 yards per carry) and just 14 passes.

“Had some dumb coaching decisions,” Riley said, “especially mine to go for it there when we were backed up on that fourth-and-1. Just a really poor decision by me.”

The bottom line is it was a win, not a loss. Most of these players know all too well what an early season defeat feels like. There were two last year, remember, and there have been plenty more.

And that 2020 team got better and better after their slow start. This one can, too.

“We’ve had pretty good teams — Baker (Mayfield), Kyler (Murray) — and at some point, they all dropped a game,” Mims said. “We talked about it all fall camp, all summer. We don't wanna be at a point where we have to drop a game to learn how to play — not how to play football, but to take it to that next level.”

But it’s also true that this Oklahoma team probably needed a wakeup call. Sure, they’re good enough to win another Big 12 title. They’re probably good enough to make another trip to the College Football Playoff.

But are they good enough to win a playoff game this time? Are they good enough to bring No. 8 back to Norman?

Are they on Alabama’s level?

Clearly, they are not.

Not the first week of September.

“These seasons are long, and each moment is such a teachable moment,” Riley said. “The thing for us right now is do we learn the lesson? Do we understand, let’s not be blind to the things that went well, and let’s continue to push those. Obviously pay strong attention to the things that didn’t go well, we’ve gotta address them at all levels.

“Clearly it exposed us, it exposed our mentality. Again, we want to be the team we think we can be, but we’ve got a lot of work.

“I think you’ll see us respond. I do. Let’s see what happens.”

