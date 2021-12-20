After Seven Days of Uncertainty, Conviction and Strength Have Returned to Oklahoma

"Shocked" after Lincoln Riley's exit and "sluggish" in the week afterward, everyone got a jolt of energy when Brent Venables arrived and now the focus is entirely on Oregon.

Consider how much the tenor around the Oklahoma football program has changed in the span of just over three weeks.

Just three Sundays hence, players felt abandoned by their coach.

Now they’re back together, united, strong. They’re pondering a bright future, applauding a new recruiting class, even anticipating a festive bowl trip and sturdy opponent.

“It’s been a crazy experience,” said sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims, “that’s for sure.”

From Lincoln Riley suddenly leaving to Bob Stoops stepping up to Joe Castiglione hiring Brent Venables, players were put in the front car of an emotional roller coaster.

“Pretty much a lot of up and downs,” Mims said.

Their hopes for another repeat at the Big 12 Championship — what would have been seven in a row — were dashed in a tough loss at Oklahoma State. Less than 24 hours later, Riley was in Los Angeles and the Sooners had no coach.

“Just like everybody else,” said senior running back Kennedy Brooks, “we were all shocked. … The first couple of days after that were sluggish, honestly. But, at the same time, we have to lock in and better ourselves.”

That evening, Stoops gathered the squad and spoke words of strength and inspiration.

“It was really big for us,” said senior linebacker DaShaun White. “We needed someone to sort of step in and help us sort of keep each other together. He got in there with the leaders and he was like, ‘I know there's a lot of things that we really don't know right now, but the most important thing is that we stay together.’ We went out and just sort of followed his lead. I think that was definitely what we needed at the time. I was really thankful for him.”

While Castiglione zipped back and forth across the country meeting with candidates to replace Riley, the players sat in limbo.

“That week, week-and-a-half, when everything was spiraling around, we didn’t have direction,” said sophomore defensive end Reggie Grimes. “We were all kind of scattered all over the place. It was a mess.”

Some of the coaching staff joined Riley, but some hadn’t yet. Rumors swirled. Who would be their head coach? Who would be their position coach? The regular-season schedule had concluded and all they knew for sure was that there was a bowl game scheduled a month down the road in San Antonio.

“A lot of people were really broken from what happened,” White said.

Even the strength coach had bailed, so the usual December structure was not there.

“When Coach Riley left,” Mims said, “we didn’t really have much up here, but we still had to work out, still had the game to play and stuff like that.”

Some of their teammates decided to hit the transfer portal. With so many unknowns, many others considered it. For some, maybe the NFL was a better option — although that’s usually a decision made in conjunction with the head coach.

“It’s really hard,” Mims said. “Everyone’s different in certain situations like this. People have their reasons for leaving, people have their reasons for staying. But I mean, it’s kind of the unknown. You’re kind of sitting here waiting for people to get hired. You don’t know when it’s going to happen.

“The coaches (those who hadn’t left) were in communication with us about timetable and stuff like that. But at the end of the day, they didn’t really know when it was going to happen either. So most of it was really just sitting and waiting, kind of just working out, doing stuff with the guys that we had, not knowing what’s coming or what’s going to be in the future.”

Then, after seven days of uncertainty, Venables flew in and, for many of the players, things changed. Stability had returned. Security and strength was back and, some said, better than ever.

CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

It was conviction that landed on the tarmac that night in Norman as much as it was a head coach. Certitude strode down the steps of that private jet.

“When coach Venables came, there was a lot of energy brought to the team,” Mims said, “something that we definitely needed. Brought everybody together.”

“I feel like everything is back in motion,” said Brooks. “Players sat down, we all talked about it and we're all locked in. Now it's just getting to work and focusing on beating Oregon. That's our main focus now.”

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.