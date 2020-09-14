Spencer Rattler, Charleston Rambo and Seth McGowan stole the show in Oklahoma's season-opening win over Missouri State.

But lost in the headlines was a very strong performance from a player who'd earned plenty of praise from the coaching staff throughout fall camp.

Indeed, Isaiah Thomas validated all the preseason hype, firmly stating his case for continued playing time along the Sooners' defensive line. The redshirt junior from Tulsa recorded two tackles for loss on the evening, and helped apply consistent pressure on Bears quarterback Jaden Johnson.

"He's one of the more improved players on our team, and we ended up moving him inside this year," said Lincoln Riley of Thomas. "He's been an edge guy for us in the past and one of those guys that took that move and embraced it and and he's a better player in there. I mean, it's just fit him.

"Sometimes you think a guy's skill set maybe fits one deal then you move him and all of a sudden you see, dang, he's better in there than it was on the edge, and he's been a very solid player for us on the edge, but he's shown a lot and he's another guy that has been very active and disruptive in practice and I thought he carried that over tonight. I was happy for him to go in there and play the way he did because he's worked his tail off and I think certainly found a home for us inside."

Thomas' versatility lends itself well to the Speed D scheme, as defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has displayed a propensity to try his players in multiple positions and packages. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Thomas has the ideal size to serve as Grinch's Swiss army knife in the trenches.

"I’m a big fan of him," said Grinch. "Because you tell him, ‘Today you’re gonna be a defensive end; tomorrow you’re gonna be a defensive tackle,’ and he shakes his head and all he does is do it to the best of his ability."

Thomas, ever humble, didn't toot his own horn once the final gun had sounded. Instead, he credited his comrades on the front seven for their near-flawless effort from start to finish.

"I liked the effort we had flying to the ball, especially in that opening possession," he said. "We seen our linebackers filling in gaps, our defensive line getting penetration. I love to see the energy and passion that we had flying around, taking pride in what we did this fall camp and this summer."

On the Sooners' most recent depth chart, Thomas is listed as Ronnie Perkins' primary backup at defensive end, but if Riley and Grinch are to be believed, he'll also slide over to spell LaRon Stokes at defensive tackle. Thomas will look to follow up his strong performance in the opener when the Sooners host Kansas State on Sept. 26. It's worth noting that the Wildcats surrendered eight tackles for loss to Arkansas State last weekend in a 35-31 defeat.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.