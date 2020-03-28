AllSooners
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Other Sooners

Alex Grinch: OU's Offseason Workouts Are 'A Huge Piece of What We Do'

John. E. Hoover

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has enjoyed the “coaching stations” drills that Lincoln Riley implemented for offseason player workouts.

There are no workouts currently, of course. The Coronavirus pandemic has shut down not only the OU campus and all athletic activities, but no players are congregating anywhere. They might be doing the work on their own — and Grinch hopes they’re pushing themselves like they get pushed during the coaching stations.

“It’s a necessary part of the process,” Grinch said before the shutdown.

“We explain to the guys, and coach Riley does a phenomenal job of explaining to the guys, that if we didn’t think this would do us any good, we wouldn’t do it.”

“I mean, you don’t just (say), ‘Let’s run around bags at 6 a.m. to fill time,” Grinch said. “You do it because there’s certain elements to this sport that — we can’t put the pads on yet, so what elements of the things that are gonna be necessary to be successful in football can we get done without pads on and all those things?”

Riley said last week that the Big 12 Conference has been “stringent” about coaches not interacting with players during the shutdown. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Thursday his initial reaction was just too “shut it all down,” including video conferencing.

But Riley said other Power 5 conference schools are not only communicating with their players, they’re also sending them workout equipment to stay in shape.

Offseasons are where championship teams are tested the most. But this offseason has been unprecedented for college football. Spring practice was almost nonexistent for most teams.

Without “voluntary” workouts in which players hold each other accountable and staffs of strength coaches organize demanding workouts, players are left to push themselves.

“It’s the discipline and attention to detail,” Grinch said, “going one more rep when you thought maybe that’s all you had in you.

“It’s a huge piece of what we do.”

Grinch also said this year’s winter workouts revealed something about where this Oklahoma team was headed.

“The thing I noticed from a year ago, we had a lot less guys on the side pulling out (this year),” Grinch said. “That, honestly, is a pretty low standard. But to talk about where we came from a year (ago), it was a successful week in that regard.”

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

On This Day in OU Hoops History: Ebi Ere bounces back big-time

Ebi Ere scores 25 to lead Sooners past Butler in Sweet Sixteen

John. E. Hoover

Riley says Barnes' transition to linebacker going smoothly

Barnes, a former five-star safety, will shift to linebacker for the Sooners in 2020

Parker Thune

Sooners offer hulking 2022 linebacker from Las Vegas:

Parker Thune

Herbstreit says "I'll be shocked" if there is football in 2020

ESPN analyst not convinced that the NFL or collegiate seasons will be played this fall

Parker Thune

Sooners offer big OL from Duncanville, Texas:

John. E. Hoover

Big 12, Year Two: Matt Wells facing hugely important offseason at Texas Tech

Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells will be better in second year in Big 12 Conference

John. E. Hoover

On This Day: Griffin, Crocker spur Sooners to 2009 Elite Eight

Oklahoma gets career-high 28 points from Tony Crocker to vault past Orange in March Madness regional semifinal

Parker Thune

Bowlsby discusses immediate future of Big 12 amidst coronavirus pandemic

In a conference call with Big 12 media on Monday, commissioner Bob Bowlsby discusses how COVID-19 impacts the conference's future

John. E. Hoover

by

jamesslemaker

Listen to Bob Bowlsby's national media teleconference

Listen as Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby talks COVID-19, college football and more

John. E. Hoover

Bowlsby: "Right now our plan is to play the football season as it's scheduled"

Bob Bowlsby discusses the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, says he believes it will be at least 6-8 weeks until athletics activities can resume

Parker Thune